Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $5.76 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,252 shares of company stock worth $10,161,995. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

Shares of TXN opened at $109.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

