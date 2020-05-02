Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $6.78 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,143,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,160,000 after purchasing an additional 287,215 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,752,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after acquiring an additional 72,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,896,000 after acquiring an additional 114,276 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 559,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 76,342 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 520,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,402,000 after acquiring an additional 150,611 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $36.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

