Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,797,000 after acquiring an additional 301,260 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,382,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,740,000 after buying an additional 1,867,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,707,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,066,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,097,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,751,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

JCI stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

