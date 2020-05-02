Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7.63 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 535,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after purchasing an additional 101,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,927,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,730,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $498.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.01.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total value of $1,511,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $15,425,748 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday. Cfra cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.63.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

