Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $8.58 Million Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,483 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,291 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,506 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 208,830 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

TJX opened at $48.25 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

