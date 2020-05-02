Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $8.82 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $194.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

