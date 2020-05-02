Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,787,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,003 shares during the period. Nike comprises approximately 4.7% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.18% of Nike worth $230,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Nike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Nike stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.88.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.