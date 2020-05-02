Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 152,714 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 230.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 152,714 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.15% of EXACT Sciences worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,670,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.63 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.47. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $677,332.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

