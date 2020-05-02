Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 18,896 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,896 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Baxter International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Baxter International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

Shares of BAX opened at $87.84 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.