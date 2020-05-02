Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 391.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

MCHI opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.94. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $67.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

