Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.10% of Cooper Companies worth $14,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 80.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COO. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.42.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $280.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

