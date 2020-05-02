Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 34,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.25. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $59.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

