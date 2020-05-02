Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 2,659 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 408.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. XR Securities LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $259.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.40. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

