Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 3,944 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

