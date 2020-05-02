Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 42,848 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,848 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,998,000.

BATS INDA opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

