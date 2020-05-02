Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,651 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.46.

BIIB stock opened at $293.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.