Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 52,099 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,099 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,581 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,300 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,352,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $35.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

