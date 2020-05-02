Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 7,801 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.15% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $103,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 274,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 125,490 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 823.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,232 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,894,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $45.29.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

