Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 824 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Amgen by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $230.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.14. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.35.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

