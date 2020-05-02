Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $5.99 Million Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 830,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCAU. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 28.6% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCAU shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

