Barclays Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

Boeing stock traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.37. 36,533,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,617,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.30. The company has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,155.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

