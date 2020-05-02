Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

BASFY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of BASFY opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Basf had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $16.27 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

