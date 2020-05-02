Beam Market Capitalization Achieves $21.50 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003975 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a market cap of $21.50 million and approximately $80.38 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beam has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005189 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 60,702,160 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.