Bessemer Securities LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 13.4% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 58.0% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,318 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Target by 9.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 28.0% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 46,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock opened at $108.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura lowered their price objective on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.92.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

