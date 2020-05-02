Binance USD (BUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $177.41 million and approximately $70.98 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011181 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $354.67 or 0.03982654 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035706 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004429 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 178,167,162 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.