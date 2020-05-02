Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Birchcliff Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Birchcliff Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $396.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.80.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$164.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

