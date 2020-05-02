bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches Market Cap of $4.36 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $38.96 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.35 or 0.02383160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00197130 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00064247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043091 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000180 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 30,791,100 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

