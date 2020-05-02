Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Market Cap Reaches $25,233.34

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $25,233.34 and $22,213.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00312404 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00418490 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012856 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007365 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.