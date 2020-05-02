BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) & Triumph Bancorp (OTCMKTS:TBK) Head-To-Head Contrast

BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of BK OF SANTA CLA/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BK OF SANTA CLA/SH and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK OF SANTA CLA/SH N/A N/A N/A Triumph Bancorp 11.40% 6.28% 0.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BK OF SANTA CLA/SH and Triumph Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK OF SANTA CLA/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Triumph Bancorp $342.72 million 1.85 $58.54 million $2.25 11.67

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BK OF SANTA CLA/SH.

Volatility & Risk

BK OF SANTA CLA/SH has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BK OF SANTA CLA/SH and Triumph Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BK OF SANTA CLA/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Triumph Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Triumph Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.86%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than BK OF SANTA CLA/SH.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats BK OF SANTA CLA/SH on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BK OF SANTA CLA/SH

Bank of Santa Clarita, a community oriented commercial bank, provides various business and personal banking services for small-to-medium size businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, and high-net worth clients in Santa Clarita and surrounding communities in California. The company offers business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, certificates of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep accounts, and retirement savings accounts. It also provides business loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, equipment and vehicle financing, and letters of credit, as well as real estate loans, such as land loans, construction financing, and commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, including lines of credit, unsecured and secured personal loans, car loans, and construction financing. Further, it provides bill pay, online banking, remote deposit, wire transfers, courier, merchant, and quick books/Web connect services; ATM/check, VISA, and debit cards; and reorder personal checks. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, California.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in central and northwestern Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 30 branches in Colorado; 2 branches in far western Kansas; and loan production offices in Littleton, Colorado Springs, Durango, and Lee's Summit. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

