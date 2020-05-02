BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0276 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $10,538.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018374 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005378 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,925,312 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Bleutrade, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.