BLAST (BLAST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded 59.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a market cap of $18,010.98 and $1.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 89.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000137 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 42,408,148 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

