Blocknet Reaches Market Cap of $12.51 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 71.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 87.9% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00020644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. Blocknet has a total market cap of $12.51 million and approximately $15,495.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,778,642 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

