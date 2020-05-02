Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Blue Bird from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 13,108 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $215,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3,384.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.20 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

