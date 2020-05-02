Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,876 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Boeing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,687 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 33,601 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA traded down $7.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.37. 36,543,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,751,632. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.30. The company has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.