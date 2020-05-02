Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,401 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.37. 36,543,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,751,632. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

