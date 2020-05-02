Boeing’s (BA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

NYSE BA traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.37. The stock had a trading volume of 36,533,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,617,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.46 and its 200 day moving average is $286.30. Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

