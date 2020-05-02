Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

BNEFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $29.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.16.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.45 million during the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

