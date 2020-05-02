BOScoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $422,770.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00054026 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

