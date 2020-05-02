Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1,181.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $222.25 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

