Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 52.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI opened at $69.08 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.73.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.95.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

