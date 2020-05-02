Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.96 Million Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,002 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. AXA boosted its position in American International Group by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 999,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,296,000 after purchasing an additional 445,293 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in American International Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 59,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.77.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

