Brinker Capital Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Perrigo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Perrigo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

