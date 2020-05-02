Brinker Capital Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,215 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after buying an additional 198,100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 571,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 69,343 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.46, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.34. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

