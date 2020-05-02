Brinker Capital Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EW opened at $209.33 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.52.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total transaction of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,223.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $766,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,036,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,386,401. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

