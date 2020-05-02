Brinker Capital Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,070 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,501 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,177,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,373,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,062,524,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,649,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $952,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,395 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $52.39. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

