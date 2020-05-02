Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 18,892 Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Prudential Public by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,633,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Prudential Public by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,634,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Prudential Public by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 330,400 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Prudential Public by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 624,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Prudential Public by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 541,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PUK. HSBC cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.55. Prudential Public Limited has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $45.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.