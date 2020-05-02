Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 2,502 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $227.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.49. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

