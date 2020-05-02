Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 6,101 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Eaton by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

