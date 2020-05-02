Brinker Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,615,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000,000 after buying an additional 30,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,038,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,317,000 after buying an additional 1,116,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $131,668,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $97.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.