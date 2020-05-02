Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 70,774 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,774 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

NVO opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $65.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 45.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

